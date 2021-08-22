‘We have the will and means to defend ourselves’: Taiwan to China

Taipei City: Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said that the island did not wish to be subject to communism or crimes against humanity. The remark came as Chinese media claimed that Afghanistan’s fate showed Taiwan it cannot trust the USA.

Joseph Wu in post shared on Twitter thanked the US State Department for asking China to stop pressuring the island. Wu expressed his thanks to the United States for upholding the wishes and best interests of Taiwan’s people.

‘They include democracy & freedom from communism, authoritarianism & crimes against humanity. China dreams of emulating the Taliban, but let me be blunt: We’ve got the will & means to defend ourselves, Wu said.

Also Read: Taliban flags hoisted on rooftop of women’s madrassa

China has not responded to the issues. Taiwan is a rambunctious democracy whose people have shown little interest in being ruled by autocratic China. China has also been angered by U.S. support for Taiwan even in the absence of formal diplomatic ties between Washington and Taipei, including regular U.S. arms sales.

China is putting pressure on Taiwan by repeated air force and navy drills near the island. US administration and several European countries are concerned over this step of China.