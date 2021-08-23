2 workers killed, 3 injured in blast at food factory

Bengaluru: In a tragic incident, at least two workers were killed and three others, including two women, were injured in an explosion at a food factory in Bengaluru on Monday. The workers were from Bihar.

According to police, the blast took place in MM Food Products at about 1.45 pm near Anjan Theatre in a residential area. The factory, where snacks were manufactured, was operating in a single-storey building with an asbestos sheet roof.

‘Two male workers from Bihar died in the boiler blast at MM Food factory at Magadi Road in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Three others including two women are critically injured and have been shifted to a hospital’, said Bengaluru DCP (West) Sanjeev Patil.