Arab coalition destroyed explosive-laden drone targeting Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The Arab coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia has intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by Houthi rebels in Yemen. The drone was targeted at Khamis Mushait in Saudi Arabia.

The coalition forces said that it is taking operational measures to protect civilians and civilian objects from the attack by the Houthi rebels supported by Iran.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the Houthis’ attempt to target innocent civilians.

A civil war between the government forces and Houthi rebels broke out in Yemen in 2014. The Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa during the civil war. Arab coalition forces interfered against the rebels. As per UN reports, until now more than 100,000 Yemenis, including civilians, were killed in the conflict. Saudi Arabia put forward a proposal for a ceasefire in March to end the six-year-long conflict, which was rejected by the Houthis.