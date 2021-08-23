BSF fire at drone spotted near International Border

Srinagar: A drone was spotted near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Arnia sector. Border Security Force (BSF) personnel fired at the drone when it was spotted. It vanished after the firing. A search operation is underway.

‘Today morning at about 0530 hrs, a blinking red and yellow light in the sky observed by our forward troops in Arnia sector near to the IB. Our troops immediately fired 25 LMG rds on the flying object due to which it gained some height and went towards Pak side. Area being searched with help of police’, said BSF in a statement.

Pakistan based terrorist organizations are using explosives laden drones against India. On July 23, Jammu and Kashmir police shot down a drone carrying improvised explosive device material weighing five kg in the Akhnoor area of the Jammu district. On July 2 a quadcopter was repulsed by the BSF in the Arnia sector. On June 29 drone activities were thwarted by the Army at the Ratnachuk-Kaluchak military area in Jammu. On June 27 there were two bomb blasts at the Jammu Airforce Station carried out by using drones.