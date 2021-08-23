Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar, UAE dirham

Mumbai: The Indian rupee edged higher against the US dollar and UAE dirham. The positive trend in the Indian share market and weakening of the US currency has supported the upward rally of the Indian currency. But the rising crude oil prices and sustained foreign fund outflows has limited the gain of the local currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 74.27. During trading, it reached 74.26, registering a rise of 13 paise. On Friday, the Indian rupee settled at 74.39. Indian rupee is at 20.23 against the UAE dirham.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies slipped 0.20% to 93.30.