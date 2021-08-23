‘Happy news to expats’: Gulf country lifts entry ban for passengers from India

Muscat: Oman has lifted the entry ban imposed on passengers from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. Fully vaccinated passengers from these countries will be allowed to enter Oman from September 1. Also, all Omani citizens, residents, Oman visa holders and those eligible for visa on arrival will be allowed to enter the country in accordance with Covid-19 norms.

As per the new order by Civil Aviation Authority, all passengers must present a Covid-19 vaccine certificate with a QR code. The last dose should have been taken at least 14 days prior to arrival in the country.

Passengers with a negative PCR test result will be exempted from quarantine. The test should have been conducted within 96 hours prior to arrival in Oman in case of flights longer than eight hours and transit flights. For shorter flights, the test should have been taken 72 hours prior to arrival.

Passengers coming without a PCR test result must take a PCR test on arrival and undergo mandatory quarantine with a tracking bracelet until a negative result is received. In case of a positive result, the passenger will have to undergo 10 days of mandatory quarantine.