India-UAE flights: Etihad Airways issues important advisory for Indian passengers

Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways announced that the authorities in UAE have temporarily suspended issuing visa-on-arrival for Indian nationals with a visa or residence permit issued by the US, UK or an European Union country.

‘The UAE authorities have decided to temporarily suspend the Visa-on-arrival facility for passengers who are arriving from or been in India in the past 14 days. We’re working to update our website, please keep an eye on the website for latest regulations’, said Etihad as a reply to a query by passenger.