‘It will provoke a reaction’: Taliban issues warning to United States

Kabul: The Taliban have warned the US that will provoke a reaction if the US or UK do not leave Afghanistan by August 31 and extend the deadline for the withdrawal of troops.

‘It’s a red line. President Biden announced that on 31 August they would withdraw all their military forces. So, if they extend it that means they are extending occupation while there is no need for that’, said Taliban spokesperson Dr Suhail Shaheen.

‘If the US or UK were to seek additional time to continue evacuations – the answer is no. Or there would be consequences’, he added.

It will create mistrust between us. If they are intent on continuing the occupation it will provoke a reaction’, Shaheen said

Earlier, the US President Joe Biden said that US forces might remain in Afghanistan longer to oversee the evacuation of its nationals and Afghan allies.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan two weeks before the United States was set to complete its troop withdrawal. US President Joe Biden had in April announced that all American troops would be withdrawn from Afghanistan by September this year.