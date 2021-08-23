Jatayu Earth’s Centre opens for tourists again: Know the entry conditions

Kollam: Tourism authorities had reopened the Jatayu Earth Centre at Chadayamangalam in Kollam, Kerala. The popular tourist destination which has the world’s largest bird statue of the mythical bird jatayu was closed for months due to Covid-19 restrictions.

As per the guidelines, to enter the park visitors must produce an RTPCR negative test report taken within 72 hours. Those who have received at least one dose of vaccine too would be allowed inside the tourist centre. Visitors have to purchase tickets directly from the counter as the online booking has not opened yet. Up to one thousand visitors could be allowed.