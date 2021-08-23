Residence visa validity for stranded expats extended in Dubai

Dubai: The General Directorate of Residence and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai has extended the expiry date of residence visas for nationals of India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria and Uganda who are stranded abroad. The visas have been extended till November 10, 2021.

‘This applies to Dubai-issued UAE resident visas which have expired or will expire between April 20, 2021 and November 9, 2021 inclusive’, said the authority. Thousands of expats who were stranded due to travel restrictions will be benefitted by the decision.

GDRFA announced that the expiry will not be extended for UAE residents with Dubai-issued visas who have stayed outside of the UAE for more than six months if they left before October 20, 2020.

Expatriates can check the status of Dubai-issued resident visas on https://amer.gdrfad.gov.ae/visa-inquiry.