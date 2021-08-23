Video conferencing platform ‘Zoom’ crashes worldwide

London: Video conferencing platform, ‘Zoom’ has crashed worldwide. As per the website, Downdetector, the issue was reported at 8 am in England. Issues were reported from London, Manchester, Birmingham, Brighton, Australia and India. The users had started facing issues in India around 1 pm. Until now, over 600 users have reported issues with Zoom on the website.

People were not able to join and start video meetings on the Zoom. As per the report by Down Detector, 48% of users have complained about joining issues. While 30% of users are not able to start a conference. The other 23% of users are complaining of issues on the Zoom website.

Also Read: Rare sight: Pink dolphins spotted. Video goes viral on internet

Zoom has apologized for the outages and is currently looking for a way to fix them. ‘We have received reports of users being unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars. We are currently investigating and will provide updates as we have them. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience’, said the platform.

Zoom had suffered a worldwide crash on August 24 2020.