‘You ruined Parliament’: TMC MP to Prime Minister

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brein launched fresh attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Parliament logjam. TMC leader asked Prime Minister to answer the questions that he had posed and accused that Narendra Modi had ruined the Parliament.

‘Hon. Prime Minister and your ministers. It’s been 10 days! Still hiding, not a single answer. You ruined #Parliament’, tweeted Derek O’Brein.

Also Read: ‘Caste-based census is the need of the hour’: CPM MLA meets Prime Minister

‘Why did you (PM) not bother to reply to any query asked by the opposition…? Why was our PM missing during the OBC debate in Parliament? Former PMs Deve Gowdaji, Manmohan Singh ji were present. Where was Modiji?’, O’Brien said in a video shared on his Twitter handle.

‘Eight ministers did a press conference – only faff. We (Opposition) ask you eight questions, try to answer one of them at least. We are representatives of the people – tell us facts, not faff’, he added.

Hon. Prime Minister and your ministers. It’s been 10 days! Still hiding, not a single answer. You ruined #Parliament https://t.co/6kW7fdNC89 — Derek O'Brien | ????? ?'???????? (@derekobrienmp) August 23, 2021

The monsoon session of the Parliament was continuously interrupted due to the protest by the Opposition parties over Pegasus snooping, Farmers’ protest etc.