BCCI announced India women’s squad for all-format tour to Australia

Mumbai: The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) announced the Indian women’s team for upcoming Australian tour. The All-India Senior Women’s Selection Committee selected the teams.

The series will comprise 3 ODIs, one day-night Test match, and three T20Is.The women’s team will depart for Australia from Bengaluru either on August 29 or 30 and then the entire squad will spend two weeks under mandatory quarantine.

India Women’s squad for one-off Test & ODI series: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht.

India Women’s T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur.