BJP MLA attacks Nitish Kumar for demanding caste-based census

Ballia: Surendra Singh, a BJP MLA from Bihar, criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday for calling for a caste-based census in the state, stating that if he truly wanted justice for the poor, he and other affluent individuals from marginalised tribes should forego quota privileges.

His comments came after Kumar led a team of ten political parties to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday to endorse the demand for a caste census. ‘I request Nitish Kumar and others, who talk about social justice, if they really want justice for their poor backward class brothers, then he and other rich people should opt-out of the reservation quota,’ Singh said.

According to the BJP MLA, this will allow the impoverished people of the backward classes to benefit from reservation advantages.

Kumar stated during his Monday discussion with the Prime Minister that statistics on various castes will aid in the formulation of efficient development plans since many of them have not benefitted in proportion to their real population.

Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD leader who was part of the group, had claimed that such a census was in the national interest, would be a historic move and would benefit the poor and the most impoverished parts of society.