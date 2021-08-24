Educational institutes allowed to reopen in Telangana from September

The Telangana government announced on Monday that all private and government educational institutions will reopen from September 1. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao convened a meeting with ministers and officials to make the decision. The CM stated during the meeting that the closure of educational institutions owing to the Covid-19 pandemic had produced a chaotic scenario among students, parents, instructors and others.

The actions taken by other state administrations to re-establish educational institutions were reviewed during the conference.

During the discussion, authorities from the Health Department stated that the Covid-19 issue is under control and that people’s movements are returning to normal. They also mentioned the psychological hardship that students are experiencing as a result of the extended closure of educational facilities.

In light of this, the state administration has decided to reopen all educational institutions on September 1, following stringent Covid-19 regulations.

Covid-19 SOPs will be supplied to all educational institutions and they will be required to follow them. As government educational institutions have been closed for a long period, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has instructed responsible agencies and personnel to maintain cleanliness at all government educational institutions.