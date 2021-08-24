Etihad Airways announces new rule

Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways announced that all passengers travelling to Abu Dhabi on or before August 27 must register on the ICA platform as soon as possible. Those flying after August 27 must register on the platform five days before their flight.

Only UAE nationals and passengers transiting through Abu Dhabi are exempted from this.

How to apply for ICA approval:

To register, passengers need to enter details such as their name, expected arrival date, arrival port, departure country, passport details, dates of vaccination doses, etc.

The following vaccines are approved in the UAE: Sinopharm vaccine, Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, Sputnik vaccine, Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, Johnson and Johnson vaccine, Moderna vaccine and Sputnik V vaccine.