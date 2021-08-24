Gulf country suspends passenger sea transport

Kuwait City: Kuwait has suspended passenger transport by sea. The Kuwait Ports Authority announced this decision on Tuesday citing Covid-19 situation.

Kuwait earlier had allowed fully vaccinated residents to return to country. As per the guidelines, they must upload their vaccination certificates on the ministry’s website for confirmation. The passengers must also submit a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before departure.

The daily number of cases are declining in Kuwait. On Sunday, the country reported 167 new cases and 1 death. The overall infection tally is at 408,245 and death toll at 2404. Health authorities said nearly 70 per cent of the population has now been vaccinated.