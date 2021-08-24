LeT, Jaish celebrate Taliban victory, warn India of future trouble

New Delhi: Radical Islamists around the world are celebrating the Taliban’s victory in Afghanistan. There has been a major increase in the activities of terrorist groups that operate against India, such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba. India should be concerned about this. Sudhir Chaudhary, Zee News’ Editor-in-Chief mentioned on Monday(August 23) how some terrorist outfits celebrating the Taliban’s victory in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir can pose a future threat to India.

The first attempt to turn Kashmir into Afghanistan occurred in the year 1947 when 50,000 tribals attacked Kashmir and occupied half of it. This is known today as Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed celebrated the Taliban’s victory today in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. After their return from Afghanistan, these terrorists held rallies in PoK and welcomed each other with garlands. The events took place at a distance of just 80 to 90 kilometers from Srinagar.

During the past month, these terrorists have been in Afghanistan. Following their return, they now want to establish a rule like the Taliban in Pakistan. As a result, terrorists are threatening and demanding that the people there obey Sharia law. Ashraf Ghani, the former Afghan president, said earlier this month that Pakistan had allowed about 10,000 terrorists into Afghanistan. The information turned out to be accurate.

These terrorists are free to travel anywhere in the world at a time when the capital and its airports have been sealed off to Afghans. Taliban strength could mean terrorists can enter Kashmir directly through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province is just 400 km from Jammu and Kashmir’s border. The Taliban would have no problem supplying weapons to Pakistan if Pakistan increased terrorist activities in Kashmir with the help of the Pakistani government. Twenty-five years ago, the Taliban had formed their government in Afghanistan with the help of Pakistan.

Pakistan dreams that someday Kashmir will face similar situations like PoK. The Taliban-trained terrorists are now only a few kilometers from the India border. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has also expressed support for the terrorists, saying the Taliban broke the shackles of slavery in Afghanistan.

Read more: Afghans assemble outside UNHCR office: threaten strike if demands not met

Jammu and Kashmir’s former chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti, has also compared Kashmir to Afghanistan, stating that if the people of Kashmir lose patience, everyone will be powerless to stop them as the Taliban occupied Afghanistan. She said, ‘the Indian government should take lessons from this. There are certainly some worrying developments happening very close to the Indian border. India must be ready to face any future threats’.