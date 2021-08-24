Northern Alliance reveals more evidence of Pakistan- Taliban nexus

Kabul: The Northern Alliance led by Afghanistan Vice-President Amrullah Saleh and Ahmad Masood has revealed more evidence of a direct role of Pakistan in strengthening Taliban. The Northern Alliance has revealed an identity card found by them, purportedly of a Pakistani, amid the clash with the Taliban.

It it is not a secret that Pakistan is the main supporter of Taliban terrorists as it has always favoured the Taliban rule in Afghanistan. Pakistan and its intelligence service, the Inter-Services Intelligence Directorate (ISI), have more influence over the Taliban than any other country.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has rejected the claims and accused that this is a propaganda spread by Saleh. Qureshi also said that the Taliban has declared amnesty across the country and are not barring girls’ education.

Meanwhile, Taliban has refused to recognize the Durand line between Afghanistan and Pakistan, which Pakistan considers as the official border between the two countries.

Tehrik-e-Pakistan Taliban (TTP), the Pakistani wing of Taliban had carried out several terror attacks in Pakistan including the bomb blast at a school in Peshawar in which more than 130 children were killed.

The Northern Alliance now controls the Panjshir Valley. It is the only province which is not under the control of Taliban. Hundreds of Taliban militants are fighting to capture the valley. They had recaptured three districts in northern Afghanistan from the Alliance.