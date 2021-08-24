Pfizer-BioNTech Covid Vaccine gains full approval by US FDA

New York: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States has granted full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. Thus, the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine has become the first to receive full approval from the federal government.

The Pfizer vaccine has been in use in the US under an emergency authorization since December 2020. The vaccine is available to people 12 years old and above. Till now more than 204 million Pfizer doses have been administered in the country.

‘While millions of people have already safely received COVID-19 vaccines, we recognize that for some, the FDA approval of a vaccine may now instill additional confidence to get vaccinated’, said Janet Woodcock, the US Food and Drug Administration’s acting commissioner.

Till now around 51% of the US citizens have been fully vaccinated.