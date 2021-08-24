Road to Ram Janmabhoomi to be named after Kalyan Singh: UP Deputy CM

The Uttar Pradesh government said on Monday that one route in each district, including the one leading to Ayodhya’s Ram Janmabhoomi temple complex, will be named after former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, who passed away last week.

‘One road each will be named after Babuji, Ram Bhakt late #kalyansinghji by the public works department in Ayodhya, Lucknow, Aligarh, Etah, Bulandshahr and Prayagraj. Babuji gave up power for Ram Mandir but did not fire at kar sevaks. Instructions to the PWD officers to submit the proposal soon,’ Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said in a tweet.

‘Kalyan Singh was a worshipper of Rashtra dharma and national culture. He was a popular mass leader. We were guided and motivated by him. His life was devoted to the service of the poor and the nation. We have to move forward with his ideals and resolutions. He will be remembered by generations for his important contribution to the country and the society,’ he added.

The death of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran was described by Union Minister Amit Shah as a huge loss for the party. ‘With the death of Kalyan Singhji, the BJP has lost a stalwart. It is a big loss for the party. The void created by his death is difficult to fill for a long time,’ Shah, who paid his respects to the leader at the PWD Guest House in Atrauli, Aligarh stated.

The mortal remains of the former CM, who passed away on Saturday after a prolonged illness, was kept at the guest house till 1 pm to allow his followers to pay their tributes before being transferred to Naora town in the Bulandshahr region of western Uttar Pradesh for cremation.

The late leader was cremated with full state honours on the banks of the Ganga, with his son, Etah Lok Sabha MP Rajveer Singh, lighting the pyre at 4 pm. The funeral was attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami, Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani, former Union ministers Uma Bharti and Santosh Gangwar, state BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and Maurya.