‘Shershaah’ made my chest swell with pride for soldiers: Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan praised Shershaah’s team on Twitter on Monday. The actor, who described himself as a patriot’s son’ said he has always despised the way the Indian army is portrayed in movies. The actor claimed that the Sidharth Malhotra-starrer was an outlier, which made his chest expand with pride.

‘Right from my childhood as a film fan and a patriot’s son I resented the way Indian army was depicted in some of our Cinemas. Shershaah is that exception that makes my chest swell with pride for my soldiers,’ Kamal Haasan tweeted.

The superstar also complimented and praised the crew for their efforts. He wrote, ‘Thanks @DharmaMovies for promoting a talented director like @vishnu_dir. Congrats @SidMalhotra and @advani_kiara, excellent work.’

The crew was taken aback by Kamal Haasan’s remarks and Karan Johar couldn’t contain his enthusiasm. The producer responded by saying that it was an honour for the crew. ‘Thank you so much, Sir! This is such an honour for team #Shershaah,’ KJo wrote.

Also Read: Seven Dalits thrashed in Maha on suspicion of practising ‘black magic’; 13 held

Amazon Prime Video original Shershaah brings the life story of Captain Vikram Batra, who was martyred in the Kargil War. Sidharth Malhotra portrays the titular character, while Kiara Advani plays his fiancee Dimple Cheema. Shershaah has been praised for its delicate and emotional storyline as well as the performances of the major actors.