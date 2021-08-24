Strong earthquake of 5.1 magnitude hits Bay of Bengal

Chennai: A strong earthquake measuring 5.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale hit Bay of Bengal on Tuesday at 12.35 pm. The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed this.

Mild tremors were felt in several parts of Chennai like Besant Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur, Mylapore and Alwarpet.

The epicenter of the earthquake was 296 kilometers Southeast of Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh at a depth of 10 kilometers.

‘Earthquake of Magnitude: 5.1, Occurred on 24-08-2021, 12:35:50 IST, Lat: 14.40 and Long: 82.91, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 296 km SSE of Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, India’, tweeted NCS.