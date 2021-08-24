UK preacher urges ‘Non-Muslims in Afghanistan for paying ‘infidel tax’

Britain’s most fanatical hate preacher is urging the Taliban to levy a tax on non-Muslims living in Afghanistan, known as ‘jaziya’. Choudary, 54, who inspired a generation of jihadi fighters and dozens of terrorist murders, wants to ban music and mixing between sexes, as well as imposing a tax on non-Muslims, the Daily Mail reported.

Moreover, he has urged the Taliban to impose a stricter form of Islamic justice, such as stoning adulterers, cutting off thieves’ hands, and lashing anyone caught drinking. According to him, non-Muslims living in Afghanistan must be taxed so that they can be protected. Choudary wants the Taliban to rename Afghanistan to Islamic State, which is what IS called its territory once it declared a caliphate.

‘All borders should be removed and all Muslims must be invited to become citizens of the new Islamic State to unite the Muslim land of the Indian subcontinent, as an initial step toward greater unity under the Khilafah (caliphate)’. His writings are contained in an extraordinary 3,500-word book entitled ‘Sincere Advice to the Leadership of the Taliban’.

The cleric from Ilford, East London calls on the Afghan government which has been trying to project a stronger image, to ban Western culture and discard ‘useless pursuits like music, theater and philosophy’, according to the report. Choudary was punished in jail for supporting Islamist extremism five years ago. After his release, he was barred from formally expressing his views publicly. The order was lifted last month, allowing him to spread his hatred.

On the encrypted social network Telegram, Choudary appeared to suggest that British and American forces were legitimate targets, urging Taliban fighters to aim their guns at ‘occupying forces’ and anyone who stood in the way of implementing Allah’s rule. With world leaders urging the Taliban not to isolate Afghanistan, Choudary advises closing down the country’s embassies abroad, even in Muslim nations, and expelling the UN from Kabul.

Choudary proposes that the Taliban enforce strict sharia law and run only sharia courts, eliminating existing bodies such as high courts and supreme courts. Sharia punishments such as cutting off thieves’ hands and stoning adulterers are the only ones that should be implemented. ‘A criminal’s hand must be cut off, the adulterer stoned, capital punishment administered to the apostate and those who consume alcohol must be lashed (all after due process and evidence) without question and without hesitation’, according to him.