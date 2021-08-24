Baghlan province claims to have been retaken by the Taliban in three districts

The Taliban claim their fighters have recaptured the three districts in northern Afghanistan that were taken by local militia groups last week. As this development takes place, the Taliban are also facing a challenge from forces loyal to Ahmed Massoud based in Panjshir. On Monday, a Taliban spokesperson claimed the insurgent group now in control of Afghanistan had recaptured the districts of Bano, Deh Saleh, and Pul e-Hesar in Baghlan province. The three districts were taken last week by local militia forces fighting under the banner of Public’s Resistance Forces led by Khair Muhammad Andarabi.

Panjshir resistance

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said in a tweet on Monday,’ Our fighters have opened up base in Badakhshan, Takhar and Andarab near the Panjshir valley’. Several local militias and members of the now-disbanded Afghan armed forces have joined forces to resist the Taliban. The Panjshir valley resistance group says it is in talks with the Taliban to help form an ‘inclusive’ government in Afghanistan.

Ahmad Massoud, the son of anti-Soviet mujahideen commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, told media outlets on Sunday that he does not want war, but will not hold back if the Taliban continue to advance into Panjshir valley. Panjshir has never surrendered to anyone and is not going to bow down to the Taliban, Massoud said. In statements issued on Sunday, the Taliban claimed that talks with Ahmad Massoud had failed and that hundreds of Taliban fighters were heading to the Panjshir valley to challenge the anti-Taliban forces. The Panjshir valley is a mountainous region located northwest of Kabul.

Read more: Floating ATM opens on Dal lake in Srinagar

As of yet, no reports of armed conflict have been reported from the region. Amrullah Saleh, the first vice president of Ashraf Ghani’s administration, is one of the key figures of this resistance. According to Saleh, as per the Afghan constitution, he is the legitimate caretaker president of Afghanistan in the absence of Ghani.