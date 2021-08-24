Floating ATM opens on Dal lake in Srinagar

Locals and tourists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar can now use a floating ATM courtesy of the State Bank of India (SBI). Dinesh Khare, chairman of SBI, inaugurated the floating ATM on August 16. Besides fulfilling a long-standing need, the ATM will enhance Srinagar’s charm, according to the bank.

SBI opened an ATM on a Houseboat at #DalLake, Srinagar for the convenience of locals & tourists. It was inaugurated by the Chairman, SBI, on 16th August. The #FloatingATM in the popular Dal Lake fulfills a long-standing need & will be an added attraction to the charm of Srinagar. pic.twitter.com/nz3iddHIdp — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) August 19, 2021

The installation in Srinagar has received positive responses from Twitter users. There are more than 60,000 SBI ATMs in India, the largest network in the country, according to the bank’s website.