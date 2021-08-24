Ukrainian plane on evacuation mission hijacked and flown to Iran

Kiev: Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Yenin said that a Ukrainian plane in the evacuation mission was hijacked by unidentified armed people and flown to Tehran in Iran.

‘Last Sunday, our plane was hijacked by other people. On Tuesday, the plane was practically stolen from us, it flew into Iran with an unidentified group of passengers onboard instead of airlifting Ukrainians. Our next three evacuation attempts were also not successful because our people could not get into the airport’, said Yevgeny Yenin. But the minister did not reveal what happened to the plane and the plan of the Ukrainian government.

But Iran has denied the allegations. ‘Apparently it happened yesterday at 22:00 local/1730Z, the aircraft landed in Mashhad for ‘refueling and immediately embarked for Kiev afterward… We deny the Ukrainian claims’, said Mohammad Hassan Zibakhsh, Spokesperson of Iranian Civil Aviation Organization.

On Sunday, 83 people including 31 Ukrainians were evacuated from Afghanistan using a military transport plane. The presidential office reported that 12 Ukrainian military personnel returned home, while foreign reporters and public figures who requested help were also evacuated. The office also added that around 100 Ukrainians are still expecting evacuating in Afghanistan.