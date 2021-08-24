World’s fastest-accelerating roller coaster suspended as people suffer broken bones

Tokyo: The Do-Dodonpa roller coaster, which is one of the main attractions of the Fuji-Q Highland amusement park in Japan, has been shut down after riders reported significant bone fractures.

According to reports, four people have suffered a bone fracture after taking a ride at the Do-Dodonpa roller coaster. Some of these riders also suffered back and neck injuries following this ride.

The Do-Dodonpa, which opened in 2001, is the world’s fastest-accelerating roller coaster. The ride is known for its ‘super death’ speed, reaching 112 mph in 1.56 seconds. According to a statement from the park, the ride has been suspended after reports of injuries, but the cause of the injury and its connection to the machine has not been determined.

Also Read: Tallest man in the US, who was 7 feet and 8.33 inches tall, dies at 38

During the first examination, no technical faults were discovered; nevertheless, it is thought that the problem lies with the ride’s fast acceleration at its peak, which is three times the force of gravity. Riders are reported to lean back against their seats as well as over their shoulders, keeping them in a position with little space between their back and the backrest.

Similar injuries have been recorded in the past in May and July, prompting the park to stop operations so that the ride could be inspected. However, no anomalies were found at that time.