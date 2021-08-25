16 Afghanistan evacuees tested Covid-19 positive

New Delhi: 16 people returned from Afghanistan were tested positive for Covid-19. This includes three Afghan Sikhs who carried the saroops of Guru Granth Sahib. Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has undergone self- isolation as he received the evacuees at the Delhi Airport.

‘Dharmender Singh, Kulraj Singh and Himmat Singh all three who brought Saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji from Afghanistan have been tested Corona Postive and have been sent to quarantine centre. I pray for their speedy recovery’, tweeted BJP national spokesperson R P Singh.

An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) official said 81 people, who arrived from Afghanistan on Monday and Tuesday, have been sent to the ITBP’s quarantine facility at Chhawla in south-west Delhi.

According to an office memorandum issued by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, people arriving from Afghanistan have to undergo a mandatory minimum 14-day institutional quarantine at the ITBP facility. Any person testing positive or detected as symptomatic shall be shifted to dedicated Covid Care Centre or Covid hospital of NCT of Delhi, the memorandum read.