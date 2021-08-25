46 Pakistan nationals sent back from Attari-Wagah border

Chandigarh: Pakistan has sent back 46 Pakistani nationals including 23 children who were repatriated from India. The authorities in Pakistan denied entry to their citizens who were stranded in India citing the non availability of a proper Covid report.

‘’These people have arrived in India a year ago to visit the sacred places and were stranded in Amritsar due to COVID induced lockdown. Earlier also around 15-20 days ago these people came to the Attari-Wagah border without prior permission and were sent back’, said Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Arunpal Singh, Protocol Officer at Attari-Wagah Border.

‘Today, permission was granted to them but Pakistan officials returned them from the zero-line due to the unavailability of a proper Covid report. Their covid tests are being conducted again and will send them tomorrow’, he said.