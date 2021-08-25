Air India Express issues new guidelines for passengers

Mumbai: Air India Express, India’s budget air carrier, has said that all passengers going to Oman must carry Covid-19 vaccine certificate stating that both doses of Covid-19 vaccine approved in the country has been taken. The second dose must have been taken not less than 14 days ahead of the arrival time. Those who have taken a single-dose vaccine approved by the sultanate are also eligible to travel.

All passengers must also submit a Covid-19 PCR test result conducted within 72 hours of the scheduled arrival time in Oman. Both the vaccine certificate and the PCR test result should carry a QR code.

Those arriving without a negative PCR test result will have to undergo a PCR test on arrival, and mandatorily quarantine with an electronic tracking bracelet until a negative test result is received.

Oman had earlier announced that Omani residents and visa holders can return to the country from September 1.