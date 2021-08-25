Bell Bottom get clearance for release in UAE

Mumbai: Bollywood spy thriller, Bell Bottom starring Akshay Kumar has got clearance for release in the UAE. Earlier, three gulf countries – Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar- had banned the film citing factual error.

The film is based on true incidents. It depicts the story of the 1984 plane hijack in which a group of separatists hijacked an Indian flight and first landed the plane in Lahore and then took it to Dubai. The film shows a RAW agent with the code name Bell Bottom rescuing the passengers with a covert operation in Dubai.

But as per authorities in UAE, the entire operation to free the Indian passengers and nab the hijackers was carried out under the leadership of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashi Al Maktoum, the Defence Minister at that time.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Bell Bottom also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi, Adil Hussain among others. Written by Aseem Arora and Parveez Shaikh, Bell Bottom is the first film to start and finish shooting during the coronavirus pandemic. It was shot in Scotland.

Bell Bottom released in theatres across the world and in select theatres in India on August 19.