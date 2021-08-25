Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi announces new guidelines

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek) announced the PCR testing requirements for students ahead of the new academic year 2021/22.

As per the new order, all private and charter school students in Abu Dhabi must produce a negative PCR or saliva test conducted within 14 days of returning to schools. The rule is applicable to all students regardless of age or vaccination status of students. It also applies to students of determination. The rule also applies to teachers, administrative staff and third-party contractors.

Free Covid-19 PCR tests will be provided to students aged above 12 years and academic staff at designated testing centers on a specific date for each school.

Also Read: Emirates Airlines announces special offer

Parents may contact schools to obtain their school code, testing center location and date. Students aged 12 and above can get a PCR test at any private center at their own cost.

Students aged below 12 years and students of determination can avail a free Covid-19 pre-entry PCR test at any private or public testing center. They can opt for a saliva test as an alternative to the nasal PCR test.