First time ever! CAPF to receive Level-5 bullet-proof jackets

By the end of September, the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in India will be provided for the first time with Bureau of Indian Standard approved level-5 bullet resistant jackets, in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat.’

Bullet resistant jackets are supplied to CAPF soldiers deployed on combat duty, as security protection for VIPs and in other critical sensitive places such as Maoist-infested regions and Jammu and Kashmir.

The bullet-resistant jackets now in use by the CAPF have been approved for combat usage by the National Institute of Justice (NIJ), a US Department of Justice research, development and evaluation organisation.

Sources at the Home Ministry said that on September 23-24, as per the existing plan, ‘a new set of around 4,000 bullet resistance jackets will be provided to the CAPF with the first-time certification from the BIS, a national standard body of India established under the BIS Act 2016 for the harmonious development of the activities of standardization, marking and quality certification of goods.’

‘BIS has been providing traceable and tangible benefits to the national economy in a number of ways – providing safe reliable quality goods; minimizing health hazards to consumers; promoting exports and imports substitute; control over proliferation of varieties through standardization, certification and testing,’ said an MHA official.

The seven CAPFs, which include the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Sashstra Seema Bal (SSB), Assam Rifles (AR) and National Security Guard (NSG) are currently using level-4 bullet resistance jackets.

Also Read: First indigenous motorised wheelchair vehicle developed: IIT Madras

Among all CAPFs, the ITBP and SSB will be the first to get this new set of improved bullet-resistant jackets with BIS certification. An official privy to the procurement deals in the CAPF told the media that more new sets of ‘BR jackets will be provided to other CAPF in future as per demands and needs.’

Upgraded versions of the BR jackets, according to experts in combat tasks and certain CAPF troops, are lighter in weight and provide superior bullet protection. Each level-5 jacket is anticipated to cost between Rs 40,000 and Rs 45,000 per piece.