Forex Market: Indian rupee slips against US dollar, UAE dirham

Mumbai: The Indian rupee edged lower against the US dollar and UAE dirham in the forex market. The strengthening of the US dollar and sustained foreign fund outflows weighed upon the Indian rupee.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 74.20 against the dollar. During trading, the Indian currency fell to 74.24 against the dollar, registering a loss of 5 paise. On Tuesday, the Indian currency settled at 74.19 against the US dollar. Indian rupee is at 20.22 against the UAE dirham.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies was higher by 0.13% at 93.01.