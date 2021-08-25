Human skull, bones found in garbage bins in Chennai; pic surfaces

A group of conservancy workers of the Greater Chennai Corporation found human bones in plastic bags while clearing garbage cans on Monday morning in Besant Nagar. The skeletons were discovered near the intersection of the first main road and the sixth cross street.

After that, the workers notified the J5 Shastri Nagar police station. Special sub-Inspector Malarvanannan stated that the employees found the bags around 6:45 am on Monday and notified the police station at 8:45 am. Later, the officers came to the scene, recovered the things and took them to Royapettah Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

‘The doctors said that the bones were around 10-15 years old and they have been cleaned with varnish. We think they were either used by a doctor at a clinic or by some medical students. We have sent the bones to a laboratory,’ Malarvanannan said.

The official further said the bones did not suggest foul play based on their condition, adding that there was no CCTV in the neighbourhood and they are looking for any surveillance cameras that can provide them with footage.