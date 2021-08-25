Indian Railways cancelled 40 trains due to farmers protest

Lucknow: Northern Railway cancelled 40 trains due to the farmers protests on the railway track in Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) of Moradabad Railway Division, Sudhir Singh said that all those who booked the tickets will get a refund.

‘Due to the ongoing farmer protests, 40 trains have been cancelled and 21 trains have been terminated with immediate effect to ensure the safety of people. All those who booked the tickets online will get a refund for the same. All those who purchased the ticket over the counter will also get a refund and separate arrangements are being made for them’, Singh said.

Earlier on Tuesday 27 trains were cancelled and 11 were short terminated or diverted. On Monday 27 trains were cancelled, while 11 were diverted and 25 were short-terminated.

Farmers have been protesting against the three newly passed farm laws- Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020- since November 26 last year.