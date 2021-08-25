Man dies after robbers open fire at jewellery shop in Mysuru

Mysuru: An armed gang tried to steal a jewellery shop in south Mysuru late on Monday and shot a young customer dead at point-blank range.

According to police sources, the deceased has been identified as Chandru, a man in his mid-20s who lived in the Mysuru taluk. Around 6 pm, a group of three to four armed robbers broke into Amruth Gold and Silver Palace in Vidyaranyapuram and attempted to steal the store. They brandished weapons at the business owner and opened fire on him.

Also Read: Woman slaps auto driver, thrashes him with slipper in front of policeman

Chandru, who had gone into the shop, was shot dead by the gang before they fled the scene. An officer stated that the gang conversed in Urdu while halting at the jewellery shop. Senior police officials have been dispatched to the scene.