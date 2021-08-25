‘My parents hashtag Kiara Advani every day to know about me’: ‘Shershaah’ Actress

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, who has received a lot of appreciation for her role in the recently released film ‘Shershaah,’ said that her parents read all of their daughter’s social media comments.

When asked how her family reacted to the actress being constantly scrutinised by internet, Kiara answered, ‘I ignore it (mean comments) as it does somewhere affect me. I want to have a normal day and I don’t want to go into reading comments….we’re also humans. Sometimes I think, ‘oh my mom will read it, my father will read it and they don’t like it’ and they do (read it).

The actress further stated, ‘My parents hashtag Kiara Advani every day, they want to know what is been written about me, what my fans are saying about me…they enjoy it. I tell my mom to ignore it, but she tells me that she wants to know what is being said about me. So when you talk about culture, I believe that being respectful to one another is an important part of it. People should understand ‘ki yeh (actors) bhi insaan hai, inke bhi emotions hote hai’, they are sensitive, and there must be a reason behind it.’

Kirara was in conversation with Arbaaz Khan, the host of the digital show ‘Pinch By Arbaaz Khan Season 2’. The episode will air on this week on QuPlay’s YouTube channel, ZEE5 and MyFM.