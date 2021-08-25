Report: ‘Former Afghan minister now delivers pizza in Germany’

The former Afghan information minister, Syed Ahmad Shah Saadat, was recently photographed on the streets of Germany. A year after he left office, Saadat reportedly worked as a driver for a delivery service in Leipzig and was en route to deliver pizza when he was filmed by a local journalist. On Wednesday, photos of Syed Ahmad Shah Saadat as a delivery man went viral on social media. According to Al Jazeera Arabia and other media outlets, Syed Ahmad Shah delivered pizzas on his bicycle in Leipzig, Germany.

Vor ein paar Tagen lernte ich einen Mann kennen, der behauptete, vor zwei Jahren afghanischer Kommunikationsminister gewesen zu sein. Ich fragte, was er in #Leipzig mache. „Ich fahre für Lieferando Essen aus.“ pic.twitter.com/nafutTTXqP — Josa Mania-Schlegel (@JosaMania) August 21, 2021

According to a German journalist, Syed Ahmad Shah Saadat was spotted on the streets while delivering pizzas on a bicycle. He tweeted, ‘A few days ago, I met a man who claimed to have been the Afghan communications minister two years ago. I asked what he was doing in Leipzig. I’m driving out of Essen for Lieferando, [the man] responded’. In Germany, Lüferando delivers food.

The photographs are reportedly those of Syed Ahmad Shah Sadat, who spoke with Sky News Arabia and confirmed that they were his. During Ashraf Ghani’s tenure as Afghan president, he became the nation’s first cabinet minister. In 2020, he resigned as Afghanistan’s minister of information and technology after serving for two years. In December last year, he reportedly arrived in Germany.

The Hindustan Times reported that Sadat holds two master’s degrees in communications and electronic engineering from Oxford University. At a time when Afghanistan is facing one of its worst crises, Syed Ahmad Shah Saadat’s photos were making the rounds. In the week since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan, the country has become chaotic. Speaking to the media about the development in Afghanistan, Syed Ahmad Shah Saadat said, ‘It was not expected that the Ashraf Ghani government would fall so quickly’.