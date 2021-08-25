Uttam Malik arrested for inflammatory and anti-Muslim slogans in Jantar Mantar case

New Delhi: In response to alleged anti-Muslim slogans raised at Jantar Mantar earlier this month, the Delhi Police has arrested one Uttam Malik. The police are conducting raids to apprehend another accused, Pinky Chaudhary, who is absconding after his anticipatory bail application was denied.

Eight men have been arrested so far in connection with the case, including former Delhi BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay. Police said Uttam was detained from New Delhi when he came to meet his associate. ‘He runs a stationary store in Ghaziabad. We are questioning him and trying to determine whether he is connected to the other accused,’ said a senior police officer.

Read more: India is dubbed as the ‘most tolerant nation in the world’ by esteemed Saudi Arabian columnist

According to the investigation, one of the accused, Deepak Singh Hindu, president of Hindu Force, attended the event at the invitation of Preet Singh, president of Save India, who is also known to Upadhyay. Deepak Yadav, the DCP (New Delhi district), had said that the district office had the documents, which show that Ashwini Upadhyay mentioned Preet Singh’s name in his application to take part in the event. ‘We are conducting further investigations,’ he said.