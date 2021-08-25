World’s largest and tallest observation wheel ‘Ain Dubai’ to open on October 21

Dubai: The world’s largest and tallest observation wheel, ‘Ain Dubai’ will open to public on October 21. Ain Dubai will be open daily from noon to 10pm.

The 250-metres tall wheel is situated on Bluewaters Island and offers 19 different experiences. It houses 48 pods, with each having the capacity to accommodate up to 40 guests. A single rotation takes about 38 minutes, and gives guests 360-degree views of the Dubai skyline from air-conditioned pods.

Tickets are now available on the Ain Dubai website. Ticket rates for adults are priced at Dh130, and for children aged between 3 and 12 years it is Dh100.

Visitors will not be allowed to bring food and drinks from outside. They can purchase items from the lounge or the concessions inside the cabins. Wearing masks will be mandatory within the cabins.

‘It comes as no surprise that Dubai has been a leader in the tourism sector for many years now…pioneering projects, taking on those that are seemingly impossible, and finding a way to make them possible. Ain Dubai sets the bar higher again’, said Mohamed Sharaf, CEO of Dubai Holding Entertainment.

‘We’re at a point where we’re trying to reinvigorate tourism and travel back in Dubai and we can’t think of a better time to open this unique and celebratory asset than during the UAE’s Year of the 50th’, he said.

‘Ain Dubai offers unique experiences catering to all audiences, including luxurious special event cabins; nightlife and party occasions; unique dining and culinary options; family-friendly cabins and customizable romantic experiences for special moments. We are the ultimate celebration destination, so it was only fitting that we celebrate the opening in style’, said Ronald Drake, general manager of Ain Dubai.