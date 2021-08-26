‘Big relief to expats: Gulf country to extends visas issued since January 2021

Muscat: Oman has decided to extend the validity of all visas issued in 2021. The Supreme Committee in Oman has announced this decision.

‘All visas issued since the beginning of this year will be extended till the end of the year without any additional fees being imposed. The procedures for issuing visas will return to earlier methods and they will revert to earlier requirements for all categories’, said Major General Abdullah bin Ali Al Harthy, Assistant Inspector General of Police and Customs for Operations.

Also Read: This UAE emirate to allow 100% capacity at workplaces from September 5

‘Residents currently outside Oman, who have taken a single dose of a vaccine not approved for use in Oman, should not expect to get the second dose in the Sultanate since it will not be available’, said Dr. Saif bin Salem Al-Abri, Director General of Disease Control at the Ministry of Health.

The Royal Oman Police announced that all expats currently outside the country, can extend their visas for additional periods through the Royal Oman Police (ROP) electronic portal.