Central Bureau of Investigation begins probe into post-poll violence

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered nine cases related to post-poll violence in West Bengal. CBI has moved its four special units from Kolkata to crime scenes across the state.

Earlier this month, Kolkata High Court had ordered a court-monitored probe in post-poll violence in West Bengal. A bench led by Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and comprising Justices IP Mukerji, Harish Tandon, Soumen Sen and Subrata Talukdar asked the state government to hand over all cases to CBI.

The court also ordered setting up a Special Investigation Team with senior officers from West Bengal cadre as a part of the team.