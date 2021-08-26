File FIR against Thackeray for remarks on Adityanath: BJP leader

BJP leaders filed complaints against Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, his wife and ‘Saamana’ editor Rashmi Thackeray, and Yuva Sena president Varun Sardesai on Wednesday, demanding FIRs against them. This happened just a day after Union minister and BJP leader, Narayan Rane was detained in Maharashtra for making inflammatory statements against Thackeray.

All three complaints were lodged in Nashik. According to the news agency, the police verified that the three complaint forms were made by BJP leaders. Rishikesh Jayant Aher filed the initial complaint against Thackeray and Sardesai. It alleged that Sardesai staged an ‘illegal rally’ outside Rane’s Mumbai residence on Wednesday and CM Thackeray afterwards felicitated him in his official residence ‘Varsha,’ sending a ‘wrong message.’ Aher referenced protest videos that were shown on television and shared on social media.

According to him, Sardesai should be charged under sections 153(A), 107 and 212 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as cybercrime legislation.

Sunil Raghunath Kedar has filed a second complaint against Thackeray, alleging that he made disparaging statements about Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. A video from 2018, when Thackeray was not the chief minister, has surfaced on social media, in which the Shiv Sena head says Yogi should be ‘slapped with his chappal’ for garlanding a picture of Shivaji wearing footwear. According to the complaint, Adityanath is not only the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and a BJP politician but also the mahant of Gorakhpur Math and therefore carries the feelings of many Hindus.

Shivaji Nivrutti Barke has filed a third complaint against Rashmi Thackeray. It claims that numerous harsh terms were used against Rane in an editorial published in Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ on Wednesday, which was an ‘insult’ to the constitutional office of the Union minister that he occupies.

Rane was detained in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district on Tuesday afternoon for statements made the day before during the ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ in Raigad. Thackeray, according to Rane, forgot the year of India’s independence in his August 15 address, for which he would have slapped the chief minister. Shiv Sainik demonstrations erupted in Maharashtra as a result of his remarks. Late on Tuesday, Rane was granted bail by a magistrate court.