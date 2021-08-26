Flight Suspension: Emirates Airlines announces new decision

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates Airlines announced the extension of suspension of flights to and from Nigeria. The flights from to Nigeria will remain suspended until August 31.

The air carrier announced that passengers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai.

Affected flight bookings have been cancelled. The airline also urged all passengers to monitor its website for latest update.

‘If your flight has been cancelled or impacted by route suspensions due to Covid19 restrictions, you don’t need to call us immediately for rebooking. You can simply hold on to your Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with your booking office or us to make new travel plans’, the airline said.