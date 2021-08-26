Man cheats woman of Rs 70,000 on the pretext of driving out ‘evil spirits’

Mumbai: A woman from Vashi lost Rs 70,000 to a man who offered to use black magic to exorcise a ‘bad spirit.’ Hundreds of people have been misled by the accused during the last five years, the police said.

The accused has been identified as Rajaram Shinde. The incident was brought to light when the 36-year-old woman approached the police and claimed the accused had cheated on her.

The woman stated that the accused stole Rs 70,000 from her under the guise of resolving her post-death husband’s difficulties. According to reports, the accused told the woman that she was being pursued by evil spirits and offered a ritual to drive them away. He took Rs.70,000 from the woman on this pretext.

When the woman’s troubles didn’t go away, she realised she’d been tricked. The woman, suspicious of the accused, recorded one of his black magic acts and filed a police report.

Also Read: JNU student’s wife allegedly jumps off hostel building; dies

Sources said that the accused used to drive an autorickshaw and has been defrauding people for the past five years. As per a police official familiar with the case, ‘He has duped hundreds of people in the past five years saying that he has supernatural powers. We appeal to people to come forward and lodge complaints if they have been cheated.’

The cops charged the defendant under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act after learning about the case.