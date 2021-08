Jodhpur: A medium intensity earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit 106 km west-southwest of Jodhpur in Rajasthan on Thursday at 11.15 am. The Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) informed this.

‘Earthquake of Magnitude-4.0, Occurred on 26-08-2021, 11:15:52 IST, Lat: 25.83 and Long: 72.06, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 106km WSW of Jodhpur, Rajasthan’, tweeted National Center for Seismology.