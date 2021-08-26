Mother, 2 children die in house collapse

Kanpur: On August 26, a woman and her two children were killed and her husband sustained injuries when the roof of their house collapsed. The tragic incident occurred in Bekanganj area of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The rescue team took the family to a hospital where the mother and two children were declared dead.

‘The husband, his wife and their two children lived on the ground floor of the house. The house collapsed in the morning after which a fire brigade team and local police officials rushed to the spot and pulled out the family members trapped in the rubble’, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Kanpur East) Anoop Singh.