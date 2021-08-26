Pune woman attempts suicide by drinking phenyl inside police station

Pune: A 25-year-old woman tried to commit suicide by swallowing phenyl on the premises of the Kondhwa police station on Tuesday. The woman, named Afreen Shaikh, has been charged with violating Section 309 of the Indian Penal Code.

According to authorities, Afreen and her husband Umar had an altercation and Umar went to the Kondhwa police station to file a complaint. Afreen later showed up at the police station, where she reportedly pulled out a phenyl bottle from her handbag and consumed it in front of officers. Police rushed her to the hospital for treatment right away.

The Kondhwa police reported that the patient’s condition has improved after treatment.